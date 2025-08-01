Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,738 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,257,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 693,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,857,000 after buying an additional 680,242 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 831,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,578,000 after buying an additional 619,982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,442,000 after buying an additional 375,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,251,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,644,000 after buying an additional 300,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

