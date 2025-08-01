Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

LYFT opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John David Risher acquired 6,538 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $99,966.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,791,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,289,588.60. This represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $25,796.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,863.47. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Lyft by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,242.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 81.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

