Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.3% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after buying an additional 568,120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 18.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,378,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,206,000 after buying an additional 210,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,680,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $565.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $574.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $543.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.39.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

