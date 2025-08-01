Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

