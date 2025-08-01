Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $37,000 in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CTS by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 81.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in CTS by 581.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. CTS Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 7.55%.

CTS Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.