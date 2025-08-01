Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 834 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 804.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1,226.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 174.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $910.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $88.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMBH. DA Davidson raised their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

