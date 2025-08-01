Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,334 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EQT by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after buying an additional 4,162,065 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $123,575,000. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,990,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $59,627,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. EQT Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.