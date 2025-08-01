Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $265,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $565.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.39. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $574.63.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
