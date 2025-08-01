Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestle were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Nestle during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestle by 232.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestle during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Nestle during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Nestle SA has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $109.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSRGY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

