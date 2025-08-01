Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,996,000 after purchasing an additional 229,857 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,643,000 after purchasing an additional 139,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,498,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $690.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $705.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $651.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.32.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

