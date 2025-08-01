Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $781,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $132.76 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.98.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

