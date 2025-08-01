Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,799 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after acquiring an additional 615,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 453,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,537,000 after purchasing an additional 323,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6,116.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after buying an additional 318,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.94.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BWXT opened at $151.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

