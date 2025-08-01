Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 871 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 144.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $441.33 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.89 and its 200 day moving average is $426.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

