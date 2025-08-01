Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,469 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,309,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,051,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,615,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,155,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,660,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $85.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

