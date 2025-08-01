MGO One Seven LLC Buys 434 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,534 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.41 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

