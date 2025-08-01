MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after buying an additional 3,506,468 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,183,000 after buying an additional 832,545 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,993,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,347,000 after buying an additional 528,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after buying an additional 493,323 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $440.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $448.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

