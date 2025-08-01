Minerva Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML)

Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Eastern comprises about 7.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 8.26% of Eastern worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 84,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,690.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,021.20. This represents a 2.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,447 shares of company stock worth $193,379. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Eastern Company has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $141.76 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Eastern had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.33 million.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

