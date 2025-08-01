Minerva Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Navigator accounts for approximately 2.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Navigator by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navigator by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 112,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,645 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Navigator by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 73,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Price Performance

NVGS stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

