Minerva Advisors LLC Purchases 170,805 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,805 shares during the period. DLH accounts for about 2.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.08% of DLH worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DLH by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DLH by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DLH by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 52,864 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DLH by 643.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DLH news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 47,882 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $263,351.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,672,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,436.50. This trade represents a 2.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 305,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,612 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

