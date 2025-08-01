Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of VEU opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

