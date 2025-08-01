Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $838,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 245,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
