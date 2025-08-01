Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $71.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.