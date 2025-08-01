Momentous Wealth Management Inc. Takes $2.17 Million Position in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 117,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. CVB Financial comprises 1.5% of Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 58.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 28.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 128,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVBF opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.67. CVB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.