MONECO Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $81.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

