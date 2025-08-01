Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,813 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.06% of Geospace Technologies worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Geospace Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 14.03%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

About Geospace Technologies

(Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Stories

