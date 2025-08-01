Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 86,928 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 86,928 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 1.09% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 7,352.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:PBT opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 12,661.40%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.0153 dividend. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 145.0%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

