Morgan Stanley Cuts Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $7.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WU. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

WU stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Western Union has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Western Union by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 267.8% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 41,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth $1,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

