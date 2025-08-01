Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Price

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WU. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

Get Western Union alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Western Union

Western Union Trading Down 0.7%

WU opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Western Union by 662.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Western Union by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.