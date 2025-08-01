Morgan Stanley Reiterates $5,650.00 Price Target for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has been given a $5,650.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,718.07.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,504.06 on Wednesday. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,567.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5,070.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $41.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in Booking by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

