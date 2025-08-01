N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Talen Energy by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,477,000 after acquiring an additional 233,165 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,353,000 after acquiring an additional 577,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Talen Energy by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,455,000 after purchasing an additional 161,269 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Talen Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 447,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,333,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Stock Performance

TLN stock opened at $377.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.37 and a 200-day moving average of $240.43. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $380.53.

Insider Activity

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Talen Energy from $269.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $431.00 price objective on Talen Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TLN

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.