N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of IJR opened at $110.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $108.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

