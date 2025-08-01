N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 845,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 252,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 376,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

