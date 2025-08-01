N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $132.76 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.98.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

