N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes $41,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $195.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

