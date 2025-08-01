Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 47,978 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,978 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of TopBuild worth $41,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLD. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD opened at $369.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.73. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.