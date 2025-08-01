Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 57,554 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $31,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $278.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.51. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $293.14. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,929.71. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

