Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $30,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.83.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $265.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.65 and its 200 day moving average is $273.27. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.98 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $803.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.