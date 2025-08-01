NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Holdings Reduced by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket stock opened at $685.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.42. NewMarket Corporation has a 1 year low of $480.00 and a 1 year high of $743.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $684.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.84.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $698.51 million for the quarter.

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $199,795.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,989.94. This represents a 46.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

