Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $575.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

