Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 348 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $195.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.13 and its 200-day moving average is $189.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.