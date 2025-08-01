Norden Group LLC Invests $233,000 in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in EQT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in EQT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its position in EQT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in EQT by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.84.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

