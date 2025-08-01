Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NSC. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.15.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3%

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $278.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $288.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 515,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $120,941,000 after acquiring an additional 299,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.