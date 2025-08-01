Norfolk Southern’s (NSC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $288.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $282.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.15.

Shares of NSC opened at $278.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.45. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $288.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

