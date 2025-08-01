Northland Capmk Weighs in on Harmonic FY2026 Earnings

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmonic in a report released on Tuesday, July 29th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Harmonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLIT. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Harmonic and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $962.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

