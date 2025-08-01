NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,823 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 606.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 426,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 366,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $28.71 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $156.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 15.49%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.