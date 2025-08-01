NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,539,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.14 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

