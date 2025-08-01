Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,442,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,910,000 after acquiring an additional 279,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 2,714.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 85,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,504,000 after buying an additional 59,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Down 0.2%

NOVT opened at $123.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.52. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.76 and a 12 month high of $186.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.34 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

