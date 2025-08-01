Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

