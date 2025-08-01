Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Melius Research raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.35.

Shares of WM stock opened at $228.93 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Waste Management by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,260 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

