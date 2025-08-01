Oppenheimer Upgrades The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) to “Outperform”

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $238.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $190.13 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.64 and a 200-day moving average of $180.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,218 shares of company stock worth $900,918. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

